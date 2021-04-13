Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer’s release

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man convicted of killing his first wife and other crimes has won early release from federal prison because of the risk of COVID-19. Prosecutors fought to keep Roger Sweet locked up and were surprised by the decision last week from Judge Victoria Roberts. Sweet still had seven years remaining on a sentence for sexual exploitation of children. His second wife died under suspicious circumstances — a death that remains under investigation. The judge says Sweet’s crimes were “abhorrent.” But the judge says chronic health conditions, especially kidney disease, make him vulnerable to COVID-19 in prison.