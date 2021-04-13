Minnesota faces Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight home win

Milwaukee Bucks (33-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-40, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 9-17 in home games. Minnesota has a 13-38 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Bucks have gone 15-12 away from home. Milwaukee ranks second in the league with 48.2 rebounds per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.4.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves 139-112 in their last matchup on Feb. 23. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 37 points, and Malik Beasley paced Minnesota scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves scoring 20 points per game, and is averaging 2.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Bobby Portis ranks second on the Bucks with 7.3 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. Pat Connaughton is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 6.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, nine steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 49.5% shooting.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (personal).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.