Monroe County offers COVID vaccination clinics

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department is holding two vaccination clinics in Sparta and Tomah on Wednesday and Thursday.

The free clinics are open to people 16 and older by appointment only. To sign up, click here. People can also call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.

Times for the Wednesday clinic at the Sparta Barney Center is between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. Thursday's clinic is located at the Tomah Fairgrounds from 1-5 p.m.

The health department said they have the Pfizer vaccine available this week.