Pressure builds to fire Minnesota officer who killed Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The pressure built Tuesday to fire the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed a 20-year-old Black man during an altercation after a traffic stop.

It was a shooting authorities said was a tragic mistake but that family members of Daunte Wright and others pointed to as yet the latest example of a broken criminal justice system.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting in his city “deeply tragic” and called for the officer to be fired.

Authorities say the officer, 26-year-veteran Kim Potter, intended to use her Taser but mistakenly fired her handgun at Wright.

Protesters clashed with police Monday for a second night after the shooting.