N. Macedonia: Ex-spy chief, others jailed for abuse of power

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A North Macedonian court has convicted the country’s former intelligence chief and three more ex-officials of abuse of power over a surveillance equipment procurement deal, and sentenced them to between five and 15 years in prison. Judges ruled Tuesday that the purchase of the equipment was handled through an intermediary company and cost the state much more than if it had been done direct from the manufacturer. he three-year trial had looked into the purchase of the British-made equipment in 2010 under conservative former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who fled the country to avoid serving a prison sentence for corruption.