New Zealand bans live cow exports due to welfare concerns

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is banning the export of live cows and other farm animals by sea due to welfare concerns. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says the ban would take up to two years to be fully enforced to give those who had invested in the business a chance to transition out. The country temporarily suspended such exports last year after a ship carrying 5,800 cattle that was bound for China sank in stormy weather near Japan, killing the animals and more than 40 crew members. Officials had already begun a review of live exports the previous year. O’Connor says the risk to the country’s reputation outweighed any financial gains because there was no way to safeguard the welfare of the animals once they left New Zealand.