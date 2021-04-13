NJ offshore wind to connect at 2 former power plants onshore

ATLANTIC CITY. N.J. (AP) — A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey will connect onshore to two former power plants, and cables will run under two of the state’s most popular beaches. At a virtual public hearing on the Ocean Wind project planned by Orsted, the Danish wind energy developer, and PSEG, a New Jersey utility company, officials revealed that the project would connect to the electric grid at decommissioned power plants in Ocean and Cape May Counties: Oyster Creek in Lacey Township, and B.L. England in Upper Township. Cables would need to run underneath Island Beach State Park, and Ocean City.