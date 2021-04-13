Portland police declares riot after vigil for Daunte Wright

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland police say a demonstration protesting the police killing of a Black man in Minnesota turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. Police say at least 200 people gathered at the Penumbra Kelly Building around 8:30 p.m. Police say they issued verbal warnings to the crowd to disperse as they began throwing glass bottles and fireworks toward officers. A riot was later declared and officers bull rushed protestors. It’s unclear whether any arrests were made. The evening began as a vigil for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.