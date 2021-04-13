Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer wounded in a shooting at a Tennessee high school is a 20-year veteran of the force who worked as a resource officer at the school.

Officials say Knoxville Police Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery Tuesday after being shot in the upper leg at Austin-East Magnet School city on Monday.

Authorities say Willson was wounded when a student opened fire on officers responding to a report of a possible gunman at the school about 15 minutes before afternoon dismissal.

Police fired back and killed the student, who has not been identified.