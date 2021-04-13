Royal Panthers pounce on Caston in the sectional championship

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)-Royal faced Cashton sectional championship matchup at La Crosse Central.

In the first match, Braylee Hyatt sets up Adelynn Hyatt and Adelynn get the kill for Cashton. Cashton stays strong throughout the first set and they secure a win.

Then Royal goes to work in the second set. Molly Crneckiy sets up Marah Gruen and Gruen plummets over the net for the kill. Royal stays strong and ties it up 1 a piece on the night.

Royal continues their success in the third set. Crneckiy sets up Marah Gruen and Gruen gets another kill on the night. That helps put Royal ahead and they win their second set.

Royal continues their streak into the fourth set, Jessica Brueggeman and Cheyenne Harris would go up for the great block that would win the set for the Panthers.

Royal advances to the divisional 2 state semifinals with a win of 3 sets to one over Cashton.