Selena Gomez and J.Lo headline vax concert for poor nations

NEW YORK (AP) — Global Citizen will push for the world’s poorest countries to quickly receive COVID-19 vaccines for their medical workers with an international concert fundraiser hosted by Selena Gomez and headlined by Jennifer Lopez. “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” – which hopes to raise $22.1 billion by calling on corporations and philanthropists to fund international vaccination efforts – will air May 8 on ABC, CBS, FOX, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations and YouTube. Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are also set to perform at the concert, which will be recorded at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.