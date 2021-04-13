Senate filibuster test over Asian-American hate crime bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to debate legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans. The problem has grown during the coronavirus crisis in several high-profile attacks on Asian Americans in the U.S. The debate ahead will also test whether the Senate can push past partisanship or whether it will grind to a halt with a filibuster. On Tuesday, several leaders of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Congress detailed personal stories of the racism they and their constituents have faced during the virus outbreak. Some have met with the families of the victims of deadly shootings last month in Atlanta.