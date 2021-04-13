Sparta Police Department awaits completion of their new home

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta Police Department will soon have a new home. Work that began in the fall continues on the renovation of the former Lakeview Elementary School. The building will be converted into office space and garage space for the Sparta Police Department.

Chief of Police, Emilee Nottestad says moving into the new building will give the department plenty of much-needed space, "We are very excited about the space that we will be acquiring. We could of never built a facility the size that is brand new so being able to acquire this building from the school district made a big difference for us in the space that will be able to have as a department."

The department hopes to fully move into the new building by the end of summer. The move will take the department out of their current building near Sparta's downtown, which has been their home for about 75 years.