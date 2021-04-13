Teen electrocuted during storm was ‘outstanding student’

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen less than two months away from high school graduation was electrocuted when she stepped on a live power line that fell onto the road during a severe thunderstorm. Officials say 17-year-old Valentina “Val” Tomashosky came upon a tree Sunday afternoon that high winds from the storm had pushed onto the road. A Florida Highway Patrol report says the teen steered around the tree but then drove over a live power line. When the car caught fire she got out through the passenger door and stepped on the wire. She attended Central High School in Brooksville where classmates were reeling from news of her death.