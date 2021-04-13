Televisa, Univision merge to form Spanish language TV giant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest television network, has announced it is merging with U.S. Spanish language broadcaster Univision to form what they call the “definitive global leader in Spanish-language media.” The new company will be known, predictably, as TelevisaUnivision. Televisa said Tuesday it will contribute its estimated 86,000 hours of annual content production; the combined conglomerate will feature Televisa’s four free-to-air channels, 27 pay-TV networks channels and subscription video service. Univision will contribute its namesake U.S. network and U.S. assets like UniMás, nine Spanish-language cable networks, and 61 television stations and 58 radio stations. Univision recently launched a streaming service, PrendeTV.