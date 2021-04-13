Thailand records more than 900 cases for third day in a row

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand recorded a third day straight with more than 900 coronavirus cases on Tuesday as thousands of people swarmed to beaches to mark Songkran, or Thailand’s new year festival, despite warnings from health officials that cases could rise. Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department warned that possible lockdowns will implemented next week when people return to the cities after the week-long festival, and said the government will implement a work-from-home order for all public services after the holiday.