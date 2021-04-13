Toshiba board meets amid reports of president’s resignation

TOKYO (AP) — The board of Toshiba is meeting amid reports the president is stepping down as the technology conglomerate studies an acquisition proposal from a global fund where Nobuaki Kurumatani previously worked. CVC Capital Partners proposed the acquisition last week that is estimated to be worth $18 billion and would turn Toshiba private. Some questions had been raised about Kurumatani leading the board discussions on the acquisition. Toshiba was long a revered brand, inventing flash memory, but has suffered losses in recent years over its heavy investment into nuclear power. The reports say Kurumatani will be replaced by his predecessor, Satoshi Tsunakawa, the current COO and board chairman.