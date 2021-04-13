Turkey to host Afghan peace talks later this month

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says it will host a 10-day peace conference between Afghanistan’s warring sides later this month. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Tuesday that the conference will take place in Istanbul and include representatives of the Taliban and of the Afghan government. The ministry says Turkish, Qatari and U.N. officials are co-organizing the April 24-May 4 meeting. The surprise announcement came after a Taliban spokesman said Monday that the religious militia would not attend a peace conference that had been tentatively planned for this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts for a peace plan in jeopardy. Time is running out on a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan.