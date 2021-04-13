US court lifts hold on Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion law

A federal court has lifted the hold on an Ohio law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The ruling Tuesday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be appealed. The American Civil Liberties Union had sued the state health department, state medical board and county prosecutors in 2018 on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several abortion providers. The lower court ruled the ACLU’s argument that the law infringes on a woman’s constitutional right to make “the ultimate decision” about an abortion would likely succeed. A divided 6th Circuit disagreed.