Vernon County ‘pauses’ use of J&J vaccine

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Health Department said Tuesday morning that they are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

They issued a statement announcing that they won't administer the vaccine until further notice as directed by the FDA and CDC.

It means that they are canceling appointments for anyone who was scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a joint statement this morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

In the health department statement, it said, "It is important to keep in mind that over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have

been administered in the US. Many who receive vaccines may have mild symptoms such as body and muscle aches, tiredness or low-grade fevers or chills. People who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at

https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html."

The health department said that people can sign up for the Pfizer vaccine for the week of April 21 through the Vernon County Health Department website or their Facebook page.

The video with this story is from a joint FDA/CDC briefing Tuesday morning on the J&J vaccine.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe