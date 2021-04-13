White Wisconsin officer who shot Black man returned to duty

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a white police officer from Wisconsin who was investigated and cleared for shooting and injuring a Black man during a domestic dispute has returned from administrative leave. Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged in the August 2020 incident that left Jacob Blake Jr. paralyzed from the waist down. Sheskey shot Blake seven times while Blake was about to get into an SUV. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a release that Sheskey returned to duty on March 31. The release said Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be disciplined. Miskinis added that “some will not be pleased with the outcome.”