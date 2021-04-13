WHO urges pause in market sale of captured live wild animals

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency is urging countries to suspend the sale of live animals captured from the wild in food markets as an emergency measure. The World Health Organization has issued new guidance noting that animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70 percent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans. The coronavirus’s origins more than a year ago have been the source of intense speculation much of it centered around the likelihood that it was carried by bats and passed to humans through an intermediary species sold as food or medicine in traditional Chinese wet markets.