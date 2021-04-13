Winona County opens appointments for Thursday vaccination clinic

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Health and Human Services Department is taking appointments for a Thursday, April 15 vaccination clinic.

It runs from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the East End Recreation Center at 210 Zumbro Street in Winona.

The clinic is open to Winona County residents and workers 18 and older. Because the county is using the Moderna vaccine, 16-17-year-olds aren't eligible to receive the vaccine.

That group should speak with their healthcare provider about getting the Pfizer vaccine.

Sign up for an appointment here. Anyone needing help with registering can cll 507-457-6375 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health department said that people who are vaccinated at this clinic can get their second dose on Thursday, May 13.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here