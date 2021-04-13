Wisconsin, Minnesota echo CDC and FDA, call for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MADISON (WQOW/WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Minnesota Department of Health are instructing vaccine providers throughout the state to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 suffered from blood clots after receiving the one-dose vaccine.

In the U.S., more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. In Minnesota, MDH said more than 184,000 people have received the vaccine. The state said they weren't aware of any cases among those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”

“While this issue appears to be extremely rare, CDC and FDA are acting in a very cautious manner that underscores our commitment to vaccine safety,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “We will be closely monitoring the federal review process and use that information to help guide our efforts here in Minnesota in the days ahead.”

Anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the past three weeks should watch for severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. If you experience this you should call your doctor right away.

Iowa has also enacted a similar request to pause usage of the J&J vaccine.