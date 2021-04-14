10 emerging writers receive $50,000 Whiting Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten emerging writers should be having a little more free time to work. They are this year’s recipients of Whiting Awards, which include a $50,000 cash prize for each winner. The writers include fiction authors Steven Dunn and Tope Falarin and dramatists Jordan E. Cooper and Sylvia Khoury. Previous winners of the award, established in 1985, include Colson Whitehead, Michael R. Jackson and former U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith. Other new recipients of the Whiting include dramatist Donnetta Lavinia Grays, nonfiction writers Joshua Bennett and Sarah Stewart Johnson and the poets Marwa Helal, Ladan Osman and Xandria Phillips.