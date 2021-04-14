Another day of sporadic precipitation

Flakes? Yup you heard that right. Isolated spots of flurries swung through as cold, moist air filters in. Isolated flurries/sprinkles will stay in the forecast today. But as temperatures warm this afternoon rainfall will be more likely.

For flurries to be possible temperatures have to be cold enough. So that means much of the area is nearing 32 degrees. Jackets wanted as highs by the afternoon stay within the 40s again under blustery winds.

The end of the work week will dry out as the practically stationary low pressure finally moves out. The skies will gradually bring back more sunshine into Friday morning. Sunshine and calm winds will help temperatures near average in the upper 50s.

The weekend forecast will start gloomy with an isolated rain chance Saturday. However, getting out for your weekend errands will be a green light. Sunday will include more sunshine like Friday as the weekend temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett