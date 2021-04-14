Anthropology students will help search for remains of victim

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Anthropology students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh have been enlisted to help search for the remains of a homicide victim who died in 1983. Sixty-seven-year-old Starkie Swenson disappeared after he was last seen riding a bike in Neenah. In 1994, John Andrews pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle. Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson, whose body was never found. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Karsten for help in locating Swenson’s remains. So, Karston and his spring class will work to find the remains at an undisclosed location.