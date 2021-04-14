Appleton man pleads no contest to killing girlfriend

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Appleton more than three years ago has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide. Johnny Scott’s plea Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court averts a trial that was expected to begin this week. In an agreement with prosecutors two other charges, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm by a felon, were dismissed. The 62-year-old Scott was charged with killed 48-year-old Annie Ford at a duplex they shared in September 2017.