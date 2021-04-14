Army probing video of Black man harassed by soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials at U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility say they’re looking into a video that seems to show a non-commissioned officer accosting a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood. The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared over 3,700 times shows a man demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence. The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody. According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia. It’s unclear what started the conflict. The man was identified on social media as U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pentland.