Biden taps former Obama official as deputy at Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is naming a former Obama administration official to be deputy secretary at the Interior Department, after dropping plans for a more liberal nominee who faced key Senate opposition. President Joe Biden has nominated Tommy Beaudreau to the No. 2 post. Beaudreau is a former chief of staff there and served as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an agency created after the disastrous 2010 BP oil spill. Beaudreau’s appointment is widely seen as an attempt to win favor with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The moderatesare vital to a number of Biden’s priorities, including his infrastructure and clean energy plan.