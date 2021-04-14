Broadway star Karen Olivo protests Scott Rudin silence

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo says she won’t return to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” once it reopens, saying she’s frustrated by the Broadway industry and especially the silence in the wake of revelations about the behavior of producer Scott Rudin. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is not produced by Rudin but Olivo in an Instagram video posted Wednesday said she was not coming back to the show to make a stand about social justice. The move comes a week after The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story on Rudin contained accounts of the Broadway and Hollywood heavyweight throwing glass bowls, staples and baked potatoes at former employees.