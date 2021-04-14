California Gold Rush town to remove noose from city logo

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The California Gold Rush town of Placerville will change its logo to remove a noose that is a reminder of its mid-19th century reputation as “Hangtown” following lynchings of criminal suspects by mobs of miners. The logo shows a miner washing gold in a stream. The noose hangs from a tree in the background. CBS 13 Sacramento reports the Placerville City Council voted Tuesday night to remove the logo after listening to emotional comment from residents. Some argued that the noose is part of the history of the town, but others said it is violent and gives the city a bad reputation. The council’s decision was unanimous.