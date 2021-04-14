Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning “we will die unless we act responsibly.” With the vaccination campaign still at an early stage, the Health Ministry reported 178 news cases on Wednesday, including 145 plus two deaths in Phnom Penh. The latest outbreak has been traced to a foreign resident who broke the hotel quarantine and went to a nightclub in early February. The government on Feb. 20 announced a two-week closure of public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment venues in the capital. The new measure extends a curfew and bars residents from venturing out unless for food and other necessities.