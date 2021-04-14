Czapiewski loses temper at preliminary hearing

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Onalaska man charged in an early April standoff with police had an outburst during his virtual, preliminary hearing.

John Cazpiewski appeared by video conference before Judge Ramona Gonzalez, facing numerous charges stemming back to April 4th. Those charges include felony 2nd-degree reckless endangerment and failure to comply with an officer/use of a dangerous weapon.

The 61-year-old first received news that he qualified for a public defender. However, a conflict of interest would cause a delay in assigning an attorney to his case, pushing the preliminary hearing out at least one more week.

Czapiewski expressed his disdain for any attorney assignment. "I am not going to agree to an attorney that has hearsay about police battery and attempted manslaughter," he said. "Thank you very much, Ma'am!"

As Judge Gonzalez tried to assist Czapiewski by letting him know of his rights and options, he began to yell, adding a string of expletives before being led away from the viewing screen.

He remains in La Crosse County Jail with a cash bond of $10,000. His next scheduled preliminary hearing is set for April 21st.