Dr. Ken Duckworth writing mental health guide, due in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — A leading mental health expert and commentator has a book deal his publisher says will be an authoritative yet compassionate guide to managing mental health challenges caused by the pandemic. Dr. Ken Duckworth’s “You Are Not Alone” is scheduled for the Fall 2022. The book draws in part on Duckworth’s own childhood and his father having bipolar disorder. It’s the first announced release by Zando, an independent publisher founded last year by former Crown executive Molly Stern. Before departing Crown in 2018 amid a corporate realignment, Stern published such blockbusters as Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” Andy Weir’s “The Martian” and Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl.”