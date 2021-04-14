Drift Bike Company program begins in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- A new project is rolling to the streets of La Crosse.

Drift Bike Company has launched throughout La Crosse. The program is a partnership with Iowa-based bike-sharing company Koloni.

The Drift Bike Sharing Program begins with 40 bikes that are located across 8 area locations throughout La Crosse. The bike racks will be near the following locations:

Riverside North

Riverside South

Pump House

Landmark

Belle Square

Cameron Park

Western Technical College

Burns Park

In order to use a bike, people need to download the Koloni app, create an account, then scan the QR code on the bike. Additionally, each ride begins and ends at a "docking station" around the city. These stations are marked with orange signs near the docking area.

If riders wish to take a break while riding, they can lock their bikes to a bike rack before they return to a docking station.

The prices range for the bikes and include various monthly and daily options. Those options include:$10 per month, $25 per season, or $50 per year. There is also an option to pay-per-ride without a membership for $1 per 30 minutes.

The project is made in part by multiple organizations including the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Beer By Bike Brigade, La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc., and Downtown Mainstreet among many others.