Eovaldi, Red Sox beat Twins 3-2, run winning streak to 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to eight games, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2 to open a doubleheader. Christian Arroyo, Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits for Boston, which is on its longest winning streak since 2018. Eovaldi gave up two runs on five hits. He has allowed four runs over 17 1/3 innings in three starts this season. Matt Barnes finished with his second save after allowing a leadoff walk. Twins starter Kenta Maeda was undone by Minnesota’s defense in the second inning, including his own throwing error.