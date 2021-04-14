Europe scrambles as J&J vaccine delay deals another blow

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — European nations are scrambling in the wake of Johnson & Johnson’s delay of the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccines amid reports of very rare blood clots. Some leaders opted for caution Wednesday after American health officials paused the vaccine’s use while they study the clots in a handful of people. Experts agree COVID-19 poses a much larger risk of death and hospitalization than the potential threat of atypical clots. Italy, Croatia and Denmark put their lots in storage while waiting for guidance from European health officials. Spain and Portugal were left empty-handed. But Poland said that it will go ahead and administer the first batch of 120,000 doses that had arrived.