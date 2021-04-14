EXPLAINER: Charmed by Madoff, SEC later tightened its rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Until Bernie Madoff’s scheme came crashing down and the biggest Ponzi scheme in Wall Street’s history came to light, he appeared as a charming wizard with a Midas touch. But he not only conned investors, he seduced regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission esteemed him as a Nasdaq Stock Market chairman and prominent Wall Street figure, failing to detect his fraudulent scheme despite receiving warnings and credible complaints over 10 years. Afterward, a shaken SEC scrambled to put controls in place to prevent such episodes from recurring and uncover them early.