Florida House moves to limit transgender students in sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has advanced a measure that would require some student athletes to undergo testosterone or genetic testing and require examinations of their genitalia to determine their sex. It’s part of a legislative bid to ban transgender women from playing on gender-specific sports teams in public schools and colleges. Proponents argue that only athletes born as girls should play on teams designated for biological females. But critics contend that the proposed law is unnecessary and would harm transgender children. A companion bill awaits another committee hearing in Florida’s state Senate. The Florida proposal mirrors an Idaho law mired in legal challenges.