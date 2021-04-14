Skip to Content

Greece, Libya to discuss delineating maritime boundaries

7:25 am

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it is to hold talks with Libya on delineating maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean, following a meeting between the Greek prime minister and the head of the Libyan Presidential Council. The talks with Mohamed al-Menfi, who had previously served as ambassador to Greece, come a week after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Tripoli to meet with the new interim government. Athens had expelled the Libyan ambassador in December 2019 during a dispute over a controversial deal on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean signed that year between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-supported government at the time. Greece and Cyprus were outraged by the agreement, which they say runs contrary to international law and ignores their stakes in the region. 

