Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center prepares to fully re-open Winona Clinic for in-person services

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has been slowly increasing in-person services and hopes to fully re-open by mid-June.

Since the pandemic hit, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has been open to serve people, but at a much smaller capacity than normal. Erik Sievers, Executive Director, said what has really changed for them is how they help people.

"The things we have implemented to slowly get back to meeting with people in person. Right away we learned what the best things are to do to reduce the spread," said Sievers.

He explained that they purchased cleaning supplies and large amounts of PPE. They also provided employees with information about staying safe and wearing masks.

"Before the pandemic almost 100% of what we did was in-person. Last year 3% of our services were in person so it was a complete shift and switch of how we did things," said Sievers.

Beginning in last month, Sievers explained that they began to shift things to 85% virtual and 15% in person. They hope to be able to fully re-open in person services by mid-June.

"The reason I think it's important to get back to some version of what we did before is because not just for those in our community that have mental health and substance abuse needs, but also for our agency and for each other here," said Sievers.

He said that having the staff back in the building provides them with a sense of support for each other. And in turn, it helps staff give support to those in need, which translates to providing better care.

For some patients, Sievers said coming back into the building after a year away, can be nerve-wracking.

"Just the thought of going and being with someone in a space could bring about anxiety and we know that," said Sievers.

From now until at least the middle of June, the state has put in waivers so they can offer care in patient's homes. This will give them the opportunity to ease patients back into in-person care. As they continue to open back up, he said things will be different at each location.

"Throughout the entire pandemic, we have never closed to helping people and we have learned so much in the last year on how to provide in-person services in a safe way and we are doing a lot of things to get things set up to welcome the public back into spaces they haven't been coming into," said Sievers.