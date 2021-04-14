‘Incel’ teen held without bail on federal bomb threat charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager who authorities say touts himself as subscribing to an online subculture that has been linked to violent attacks has been ordered held without bail after his arrest on a bomb threat charge. Malik Sanchez, known online as “Smooth Sanchez,” was arrested Wednesday by authorities who say he threatened in February to detonate a bomb at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood. His defense lawyer sought bail, saying his 19-year-old client was egged on by viewers of his online videos and that participants were often aware they were part of scripted content. A magistrate judge cited four restraining orders as proof people feel threatened.