Italian TV host apologizes for gestures mimicking Asians

MILAN (AP) — A Swiss-Italian television host has apologized for mimicking Asians on a satirical TV program. Michelle Hunziker and co-host Gerry Scotti made slanted-eye gestures and mimicked an Asian accent on the show “The News Crawls,” aired by the private Italian network Mediaset. The gestures drew protests on social media. Hunziker said in an Instagram video Wednesday. “I realize we are in a time when people are sensitive about their rights, and I have been so naïve not to take that into consideration.” She added: “I am the furthest thing from racist.” A previous round of protests targeted Hunziker and Scotti for laughing at a skit on their show that used racist language to describe African children.