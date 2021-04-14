Minnesota Update: Over one quarter of residents have completed vaccine series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that statewide, 84.4 percent of residents over 65 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,131,904 people, or 38.3 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,460,806 people or 26.3 percent are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

MDH figures as of Monday show that 46.2 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 33.3 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 93.1 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 40.9 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 30.1 percent have completed the vaccine series. 85.2 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Wednesday update, DHS reported sixteen new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,978 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,320 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,715 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County saw five new cases. Fillmore County also reported one new case. Houston County saw zero new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 547,101 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,158 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 34,188 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 522,843 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 23,000 COVID-19 more tests in Wednesday update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,665,530. The Department reported that about 3,844,437 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 28,636 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,858 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.