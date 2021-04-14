Monroe County announces openings at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- The Monroe County Health Department has open appointments for its vaccination clinic, set to take place in Tomah.

According to the department, appointments are available at the vaccination clinic, located at the Tomah Fairgrounds, on April 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Officials stated the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. It is available to all individuals, free of charge.

The department notes that the clinic is only open to those 16 years or older. And you must pre-register to get the vaccine.

Anyone interested in being vaccinated should register for an appointment online at the Monroe County website by clicking on the section titled “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Online Scheduling Week of 4/12/21-4/16/21.

Individuals can also call the Monroe County Health Department at (608)-269-8666. For more information on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Monroe County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.