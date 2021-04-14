New Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan could exclude local councils

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have filed a new bankruptcy reorganization plan that increases the proposed contribution of local BSA councils to a trust fund for victims of child sex abuse. But the new plan also includes the option of cutting the local councils out of the bankruptcy case and leaving them to face thousands of individual lawsuits from abuse victims. The BSA’s previous proposal to resolve more than 80,000 sexual abuse claims included a $300 million contribution by local councils to a victims trust in exchange for liability releases. The new plan increases that amount to $425 million.