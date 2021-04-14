New hate message found at Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Threatening and racist messages were found early Monday morning in one of Viterbo University's residence halls.

According to school officials, threatening messages were written on the doors of a women's restroom in a dorm on campus.

Law enforcement personnel are investigating the incident and Viterbo University is also conducting an internal investigation.

A statement from Rick Trietley, Viterbo University Executive Vice President of Student Success, reads in part:

"We are working with the La Crosse Police Department and a forensic handwriting expert to examine evidence from the incident this week as well as the previous incidents this semester. We have installed additional security cameras, added security personnel on campus, held multiple campus listening sessions, and undertaken numerous other initiatives in response to these incidents."

Trietley added that a list of actions in response to this incident can be found on the university's website.

The statement goes on to say, "The Viterbo community is united in denouncing all forms of hate and discrimination. Hateful and disgusting incidents like these will not be tolerated. Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Viterbo campus security."

The last time university officials reported a similar message had been found was in late March.