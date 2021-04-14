Officer in Black man’s killing: from leader to defendant

The white police officer who fatally shot a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb has gone from being a respected professional who trained less experienced colleagues and led the department’s union, to a criminal defendant held up by community activists as a symbol of police aggression toward Black people. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the chest during a traffic stop Sunday. Community members in Brooklyn Center say the decision to stop Wright for expired tags was part of a long pattern of Black men being targeted for minor traffic violations. Potter is a 26-year veteran of the force.