On Memorial Day, Israel mourns, reflects on vets’ trauma

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has marked its national Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and civilians killed in militant attacks, with people standing at attention while a two-minute siren sounded around the country. Memorial Day, the most solemn day on Israel’s national calendar, was observed Wednesday with remembrance ceremonies at cemeteries. This year’s observances were marked by a national discussion about treatment for veterans suffering for psychological trauma, after a former Israeli soldier set himself on fire. Itzik Saidian, 26, served in the Israeli military during the 2014 war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and took part in fierce fighting.